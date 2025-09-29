Trump Flaunts 24-Karat Gold In Oval Office, Says World Leaders "Freak Out"

US President Donald Trump shared visuals of lavish gold decorations in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room on Sunday. He described them as "some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold," claiming that visiting world leaders were flabbergasted upon seeing them.

Flaunting gaudy touches on X, he wrote, "Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House."

The video showed gold-coloured wall mouldings that looked ready to be installed in the White House. "Foreign Leaders and everyone else, 'freak out' when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!" he added.

He signed the post with, "President DJT."

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:32 PM EST 09/28/25



Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, “freak out” when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of… pic.twitter.com/mqhhpZ1YcT — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 28, 2025

The video quickly spread online with many criticising the timing of the post.

The internet users pointed out that while Americans are facing serious challenges, such as farmers losing their land, millions at risk of losing healthcare and food assistance, and ongoing conflicts abroad in Ukraine and Gaza, it is not appropriate for Trump to post about luxury decorations in the Oval Office.

During a March tour of the Oval Office, Trump was asked by a Fox News host about the new gold details in the room. He described the space as needing "a little life" and noted that making gold paint look like real gold was difficult, according to The Guardian.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News that all the gold decorations - of the highest quality - were bought and paid for by Trump himself.

While some decorative pieces in the White House are primed in white, internet users believe that they were likely coated in gold paint or gold leaf before installation.

Reporter Jon Keegan stated that the decorative medallions on the walls of the Oval Office looked very similar to cheap foam decorations available on Ali Baba, a Chinese e-commerce site, for $1 each.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the transformation as "a golden office for the golden age for both America and the Middle East," according to Rev.