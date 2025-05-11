"Fight, Fight, Fight": Trump's Assassination Attempt Statue Spotted At Oval Office

US President Donald Trump added a new art piece to the Oval Office- a statue depicting the aftermath of the July 2024 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The sculpture was spotted sitting on a side table next to Trump's Resolute Desk on Friday as he signed several executive orders in front of reporters.

In a post on X, the White House said, "FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! Spotted in the Oval Office."

The statue depicts Trump defiantly raising his fist in the air moments after being hit in the ear by one of would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks' bullets on July 13.

"Fight Fight! Fight!" Trump shouted at rallygoers at the Butler Farm Show Grounds, in the iconic moment captured by the artist.

Three Secret Service agents, including the current director of the agency Sean Curran, can also be seen in the art piece trying to usher Trump offstage.

The Oval Office statue isn't the only piece of art related to the Butler assassination attempt on display at the White House.

The painting depicts Trump moments after a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. Trump is shown defiantly raising his fist in the air with blood splattered across his face and the American flag in the background.

Special Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields clarified in a post on X that "Obama remains in the Entrance Hall of the White House State Floor."

The portrait is displayed in the Grand Foyer of the East Wing, while former President Barack Obama's portrait has been relocated to the Entrance Hall of the White House State Floor.

Fields' post shows that the Obama painting is still hanging in a prime spot, overlooking former President Franklin D Roosevelt's Steinway grand piano, as reported by the New York Post.

