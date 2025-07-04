Was Zuckerberg Asked To Leave Oval Office Meet? Here's What Report Says

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was asked to leave the Oval Office during a high-level meeting on the F-47 stealth fighter jets, according to a report. The billionaire was asked to step out, considering the sensitive matter, NBC reported.



But another news outlet, quoting a White House official, reported that there was no truth in such claims, adding the situation had been misreported.



Zuckerberg briefly stepped in to greet the members at the meeting upon the President's request and then left to wait outside for his scheduled meeting with Donald Trump, which was about to take place after the discussion, The New York Post reported.



This was in contrast to NBC's report, which claimed that the Meta CEO walked in unexpectedly during the classified meeting between Mr Trump and senior officials regarding the F-47 stealth fighter jet.



According to sources cited by NBC, some officials got worried after seeing the social media magnate's unannounced presence in the meeting room. They feared the lack of proper security clearance and asked him to wait outside.



The report added that a young staff member also came in briefly, showed something to Trump on a laptop, and then left. The President's phone also rang a few times during the meeting, it reported.



This worried some of the officials, for it was supposed to be a private and secure meeting. They even wondered if those interruptions or phone calls exposed sensitive or secret information.



Trump prefers doing things his own way, such as meeting whoever he wants, making spontaneous phone calls, and often inviting people to stay longer than planned, according to NBC.



Last month, The NY Post reported that polls showed most Americans don't trust tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg when they try to be close to or please the president.



A survey done by Tech Oversight Project and Public Policy Polling found that 63 per cent of TRump supporters don't like Mark Zuckerberg, making him the most disliked CEO among big tech companies.