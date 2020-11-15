US President, First Lady Extend Wishes On Diwali

Donald Trump and Melania Trump extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday (local time) extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

"The First Lady and I send our warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali this week. During this Festival of Lights, friends, neighbors, and loved ones join in fellowship to commemorate the spiritual triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. As diyas are lit throughout homes, workplaces, communities, and places of worship, their warmth reminds us of the hope and devotion that faith and tradition bring into our lives," read an official statement issued by the White House.

Trump said, "The United States is a deeply faithful nation, and I am proud of my Administration's work defending the constitutional right of all Americans to live and worship according to their conscience. Wherever Americans light diyas to celebrate Diwali, our nation shines bright as a beacon of religious liberty for all people."

"This year, we are especially reminded to cherish and give thanks for the companionship of our friends and family. The First Lady and I wish the millions of people in the United States and around the world observing Diwali a joyous celebration and prosperous new beginnings," he added.

It is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

