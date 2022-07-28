US Policy On Taiwan 'Unchanged', Biden Tells Xi After 'Fire' Warning

The two leaders ended a call lasting more than two hours today. (File)

President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that US policy is unchanged on Taiwan, despite Beijing's warning that Washington should not "play with fire" regarding the island's status.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement after the two leaders ended a call lasting more than two hours.

