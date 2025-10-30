US Police Officer Joins Zoom Court Hearing Without Pants, Leaves Judge Stunned

A Michigan judge was taken aback during a Zoom court hearing when a Detroit police officer appeared on the call without wearing pants. According to Detroit News, Officer Matthew Jackson appeared in court on October 27 with just underwear below the waist, prompting an unusual question from the judge, as seen in a now-viral video. The incident occurred during a hearing for a woman charged with reckless driving and public intoxication in the 36th District Court.

In the courtroom video, Jackson can be seen wearing his police uniform shirt and badge, but no pants, only boxers. Judge Sean Perkins was taken aback by the officer's attire, stumbling over his words before asking, "You got some pants on, officer?" Jackson replied, "No, sir," and moved his phone to hide the lower half of his body.

A lawyer participating in the hearing appeared visibly confused as the unexpected moment unfolded. Nonetheless, the judge proceeded with the case, choosing not to address the unusual incident any further.

The Detroit Police Department apologised for Officer Matthew Jackson's appearance in court, stating that they are investigating the incident and will remind officers about proper court etiquette and attire.

"The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings. The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department. Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident," Detroit Police Chief, Todd Bettison said in a statement.

A fellow judge from the 36th District Court spoke with Judge Perkins following the incident, expressing surprise and noting that Officer Jackson is someone Perkins has known personally.

Perkins reportedly described Jackson as a typically professional and respectful officer, which influenced his decision to proceed with the hearing without interruption.

According to the court's official website, the dress code calls for "casual business attire." It specifically prohibits shorts, skorts, sleeveless tops, hats or caps (unless worn for religious or cultural reasons), and any clothing deemed inappropriate for a courtroom or professional setting.