US Police Officer Charged With Murder In Fatally Shooting Pregnant Woman

Both officers were at the scene for an unrelated call

A police officer in Ohio has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman. Ta'Kiya Young, 21, who was around 25 weeks pregnant, was killed last August, along with her unborn daughter. On Tuesday, a grand jury in Columbus found enough evidence to charge Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and assault.

Bodycam footage from the incident, released last year, showed police trying to prevent Ms Young from driving away so they could question her about an alleged shoplifting incident. In the video, she appeared to drive towards Officer Grubb, who then fired the fatal shot as he ordered her to exit the car. Investigators say Ms. Young was suspected of shoplifting alcohol from a Kroger grocery store.

Officer Grubb's lawyers argue that he acted in self-defence, claiming that the video shows him being struck by Ms. Young's moving vehicle. "When viewed through the eyes of a reasonable police officer, the evidence will show that our client's actions were justified," said his lawyers, Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens.

The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) condemned the indictment, calling it "politically motivated." Chapter president Brian Steel emphasized the difficult decisions law enforcement officers must make under extreme pressure, often in life-threatening situations.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford announced in a video statement that a disciplinary process would begin immediately to review the facts and determine the appropriate course of action against Officer Grubb. Chief Belford stressed that no judgment had been passed on whether Officer Grubb acted properly, as the evidence had not yet been reviewed.

Sean Walton, the attorney representing Ms. Young's family, described the arrest as a "solemn victory in the pursuit of justice" and a reminder of the urgent need for reform in police conduct and accountability. He highlighted the "unnecessary aggression" and "chilling commands" during the encounter, which he said amounted to a "comply or die" situation.

Ms. Young's grandmother, Nadine Young, told CBS News that the past year had been harrowing for the family, including Ms. Young's two young sons. "It's been agony, a whirlwind of hurt and pain," she said.

The video from the August 24, 2023, incident shows the officers speaking with Ms. Young for about a minute before the shooting occurred. Both officers were at the scene for an unrelated call. Ms Young, who was the mother of two boys aged six and three, was due to give birth in November.