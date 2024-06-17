US Teen Kills Parents And Shoots Officers, Gunfight Video Released By Cops

A video of the gunfight has been posted on Facebook by the sheriff's office. (File Photo)

Authorities in the US have released a bodycam video of a gunfight with a teenager, who killed his parents. The incident took place in Tampa, Florida, when officers from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reached the home of the 19-year-old, according to New York Post. The sheriff's office identified the teenager as Christos Alexander Themelis Junior and said he shot his 51-year-old father Christos Byron Themelis inside the home and then his 48-year-old mother Rebecca Ann Themelis on the front lawn in front of officers.

After a gunfight, the teenager was shot dead shortly after 11pm on Saturday, the outlet further said quoting the law enforcement agency.

Officers reached the house after receiving a "frantic" call on the emergency number 911 from Rebecca Ann Themelis. She told the operator that her son had shot her husband.

When officers reached the house, they asked the woman to walk towards them. But the teenager mercilessly blasted her in the back of the head when she was in the lawn. He then opened fire on the officers.

In the footage posted on Facebook, an officer is heard shouting at the teenager, "Stop reaching for your waistband."

In the crossfire, deputy Shane McGough, 26, was shot in the leg, the Post quoted authorities as saying.

Mr McGough was rushed to a local hospital after being administered life-saving measures.

Christos was also badly injured after being shot during the exchange of gunfire. He crawled back into the house and barricaded himself.

When the sheriff's SWAT team entered the house, the officers found Christos and how father dead. The teenager is believed to have died of the injuries he suffered in the shoot-out.