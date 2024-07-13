US Cop Under Probe After He Sent Racy Texts To Married Woman While On Duty

The Internal Affairs Unit is now investigating the allegations

Police Officer Mark Castillo, who serves as the personal driver and bodyguard for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, is facing allegations of sending sex-related text messages to a married woman while on duty. According to the New York Post, he allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to a married woman as he worked on his police chief's security detail.

He allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Laura Cisneros, 50, for nearly a month between late April and May 22, often during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., his regular work schedule.

Arturo Cisneros, the husband of the woman who received the texts, filed a complaint with the department's Internal Affairs Unit after discovering the messages. Notably, Mr Cisneros knew the police officer through his wife's connections and had encountered him at various public events, including city council meetings and a local restaurant.

''Mmmm, I wish I could....slowly,” the cop said in one series of texts.''Stop. And lol you're going to get me in trouble. My computer is open and they keep seeing you come up,'' Ms Cisneros wrote.

''OK, make sure to erase your messages. TTYL,'' Mr Castillo said in reply.

Mr Cisneros toldKSATthat he read a month's worth of messages, which appeared to intensify sexually in the days before they were discovered. He eventually contacted family members to inform them that he had found disturbing material on his wife's phone. He then called 911 to report the affair between Mr Castillo and his wife.

The Internal Affairs Unit is now investigating the allegations to determine the extent of Mr Castillo's conduct and whether it violated departmental policies. Mr Castillo could face disciplinary action, which may include suspension or termination from the force.

Laura Cisneros told the outlet that she and Mr Castillo never had sexual intercourse, but they did make out in a car. She has since ended the relationship.