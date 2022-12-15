US 'Partnership' With Africa Crucial For World: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden was addressing African leaders in Washington. (File)

US President Joe Biden called on Wednesday for a broad partnership with Africa and highlighted new US investment, saying closer ties were crucial for the world.

Addressing African leaders in Washington, Biden called for "partnerships not to create political obligation, to foster dependence, but to spur shared success and opportunity."

"When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. The whole world succeeds," Biden said.

Biden outlined some of the $55 billion in US funding planned for Africa over the next three years, including $100 million for clean energy.

He also outlined commitments by businesses including $1 billion of investment by credit card leader Visa.

