US Parliamentarians Kamala Harris, Pramila Jayapal Celebrate Diwali

Top US lawmakers, including Indian-origin legislators Kamala Harris, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Ami Bera, celebrated Diwali and underlined that the festival reminds one to welcome positivity in their lives.

The lawmakers observed Diwali on Friday, two days ahead of the festival of lights being celebrated in India on Sunday.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans. The event was closed for the press.

"May the Festival of Lights inspire us to lift our communities up from darkness, live with hope instead of despair, and stand up for what is right. I hope everyone celebrating gets the chance to spend time with their loved ones on such a joyous occasion," Indian-American Congresswoman Kamala Harris said.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the festival is a reflection on the triumph of light over darkness and of good over evil.

"Diwali reminds us that ''dharma'' – goodness, duty, righteousness – must always prevail. As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, let us commit to bringing hope and light to our work and our world," Indian-origin lawmaker Pramila Jayapal said.

"Let us continue to oppose the forces of hate, racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia that seek to divide and distract us. And let us call out injustice and inequality wherever it occurs, whether on the borders of our land or in the lands of our birth," she said.

Another Indian-American legislator Ami Bera said he is proud to celebrate this joyous time of reflection with his Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus colleagues.

"Diwali is all about reflecting on our lives, learning from our mistakes, and growing in the coming year," said Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna.

Congresswoman Judy Chu said Diwali commemorates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil, the lessons all Americans should appreciate and demonstrate, regardless of background or religion.

Lawmaker Grace Meng said the holiday is a joyous time when family and friends come together to commemorate the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

Congressman Gil Cisneros said Diwali is a celebration of victory over good and evil and reminds one to welcome light and positivity in their lives.

The other legislators who celebrated the festival include Ted Lieu, Andy Kim, Jacky Rosen, TJ Cox, Scott Peters, Katie Porter and Linda Sanchez.

