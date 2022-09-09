



Breaking News

US Open: 5th Seed Ons Jabeur Defeats Caroline Garcia To Enter Women's Singles Final

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur demolished Caroline Garcia in straight sets to become the first African woman in history to reach the final of the US Open on Thursday.

Fifth seed Jabeur dominated Garcia from start to finish of a one-sided semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min.

Jabeur, who also made history as the first African woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July, will play either world number one Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

