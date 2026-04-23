US Official Put On Leave After Ex-Boyfriend Levels "Sugar Daddy" Allegations

A top US official, part of the Donald Trump administration, has been suspended after she was accused of defrauding her former partner. He alleged that the official, identified as Julia Varvaro, shelled out over $40,000 during their short-lived relationship.

She was serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, The New York Post reported.

“Julia Varvaro is on administrative leave as a result of the investigation and she is no longer serving in her capacity as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at DHS,” the department said in a statement as quoted by the outlet.

Varvaro joined DHS last year and had also been publicly supportive of Trump during the 2024 election campaigning.

The allegations were made by divorced business executive Robert B who claimed the relationship developed into an expensive arrangement he did not initially agree to.

“I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship, after spending $30,000-$40,000 for vacations, Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and various shopping trips,” Robert B wrote in his complaint as per the report.

As per the report, the two met through a dating app in December and since then Robert B has alleged that luxury spending became a regular feature in their relationship.

He has also claimed that Varvaro once told him that the $40,000 worth of jewellery she has are “all trophies from her sugar daddies.” He further added that “her actions pose a security risk.”

According to his account, the pair has stayed at high-end hotels in locations including Italy, Switzerland and Aruba and most of the expenses were covered by him.

He also recalled how his daughter described Varvaro as a “Long Island gold digger” when he introduced her.

She had also allegedly “pressured him” to send $2,000 for her rent during the ongoing shutdown of DHS.

Varvaro has said the complaint is nothing more than retaliation from a disgruntled ex-boyfriend seeking revenge after their breakup.

The investigation is underway.