Michael White has been freed and left Iran nearly two years after his arrest.

President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed the release from Iranian detention of US Navy veteran Michael White and said he'd be rejoining his family in the United States shortly.

White "is on a Swiss plane that just left Iranian Airspace. We expect him to be home with his family in America very soon," Trump wrote on Twitter.

