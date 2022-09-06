US Military To Test Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Tomorrow, Notifies Russia

A Pentagon spokesman described the test as routine and said it was meant to demonstrate the readiness of the US military's ICBM forces.

The United States last month carried out a test of a Minuteman III ICBM. (FILE)

The US military will test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon said, adding it has notified Russia in advance.

The United States last month carried out a test of a Minuteman III ICBM, which had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during a Chinese show of force near Taiwan.

