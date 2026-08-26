US Military Strike Kills 4 in Alleged Drug Trafficking Boat In Caribbean

A US military strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean on Tuesday killed four people, officials said.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a post on X that the strike targeted a vessel "operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."

"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," it added.

Black-and-white video footage accompanying the post showed a boat moving through the water moments before a large explosion.

The US military launched operation "Southern Spear" in early September, with President Donald Trump arguing Washington is effectively at war with drug cartels operating out of Latin America.

Since then, more than 200 people have been killed in strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to a tally by AFP.

Trump's administration has not provided definitive evidence that the vessels it has been striking are involved in drug trafficking.

Legal experts and rights groups say the strikes could amount to extrajudicial killings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)