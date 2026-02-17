US Military Airlifts Mini Nuclear Reactor In Historic First Test Flight

The United States military has transported a miniature nuclear reactor by air for the first time. The reactor journeyed from California to Utah.

It is a significant step in efforts to expand nuclear power deployment across the country under US President Donald Trump's energy strategy.

First-Of-Its-Kind Airlift Mission

Three C-17 military transport aircraft carried components of the Valar Atomics Ward 250 unfueled nuclear reactor from March Air Reserve Base in California to Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Pentagon and Department of Energy officials, industry representatives and journalists travelled on the same flight as the reactor module, which was secured inside a plexiglass enclosure. During the journey, Valar Atomics officials distributed black caps carrying the slogan “Make Nuclear Great Again.”

The journey formed part of a joint initiative between the Department of Defence and the Department of Energy.

Reactor Designed For Military Energy Security

According to an official release, the Ward 250 is a five-megawatt nuclear reactor compact enough to fit inside a C-17 aircraft. In civilian settings, it could theoretically generate enough electricity to power around 5,000 homes.

For military applications, officials say the technology could provide an uninterrupted power supply at domestic bases, reducing reliance on civilian electricity grids. In overseas operations, such systems could help ensure US forces remain operational even if fuel supply chains are disrupted.

The US Department of War also shared a few images on its official handle.

Today, the Department of War transported a next-generation nuclear reactor.



This historic flight took place on a C-17 from California to Utah.



We are executing President Trump's energy dominance agenda. pic.twitter.com/I3tqUtUF6A — Department of War ???????? (@DeptofWar) February 16, 2026

According to WSJ, supporters say the technology can generate large amounts of power safely and at lower cost, reducing dependence on fuel supply chains while delivering steady, scalable energy to remote areas.

Some critics warn that Trump's push to fast-track privately built, largely untested reactor designs could raise safety concerns.

Part Of Broader Nuclear Expansion Push

Trump has pledged to make at least three advanced nuclear reactors operational, described as “critical,” within the US by July 4.

“Energy is not just an economic issue, although it is that, it is a national security issue as well. America cannot project freedom if we lack reliable deployable power at home and in the field,” WSJ quoted Utah Gov. Spencer Cox as saying.

Michael P Duffey, the undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, said cooperation between the War and Energy Departments is key to advancing Trump's nuclear strategy. Duffey said the flight “gets us closer to deploying nuclear power when and where it is most needed to give our nation's war fighters the tools to win.”

Testing Phase To Begin In Utah

Valar Atomics, which financed the flight, will begin testing the Ward 250 reactor at a facility near Hill Air Force Base, according to CEO Isaiah Taylor. Initial testing will start at 250 kilowatts before scaling up to the reactor's full five-megawatt capacity, enough electricity for roughly 5,000 homes.

The reactor operates using TRISO fuel, which is uranium kernels sealed within multiple ceramic layers, instead of conventional uranium fuel assemblies.