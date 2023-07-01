US Man Who Slashed Neighbour's Trees For Better View May Have To Pay $1.5 Million

Mr Haber faces 32 counts of illegal tree removal, one trespassing charge. (Representative Pic)

A man in the United States who chopped down 32 of his neighbour's trees to get a better skyline view could now face fines and replacement fees of up to more than $1.5 million, the New York Post reported. 40-year-old Samih Shinway, a New Jersey resident, said that a quarter acre of his oaks, birches and maples were slashed by his neighbour Grant Haber.

"It breaks my heart. It angers me. These trees take a very long time to grow," Mr Shinway told the outlet.

Mr Haber, the CEO of an antiterrorism company, has now been hit with an initial fine of $32,000 - $1,000 per axed tree. According to the law, he is also required to replace the illegally removed trees with "another of like or superior species". Additionally, Mr Shinway said that Mr Haber will also have to factor in the price of adding soil, removing invasive species and cleaning up - a massive undertaking estimated to cost $1.5 million.

As per the Post, the fight between the two neighbours began earlier this year in March when Mr Shinway said he caught workers in the act of cutting down trees on his estate. "I heard multiple chainsaws in the distance," he said, adding that he hopped on a four-wheeler and drove over to investigate.

Upon reaching the location, the 40-year-old found a graveyard of chainsaw-sliced conifers, ranging in age from 20 to 150 years old. "I saw a landscape truck, a dump truck-style truck, with a big, large shredder, and four landscape contractors on my property. They said...'The owner wanted a view of the city and the mountain range'" he said.

Mr Shinway told the outlet that the tree cutters had climbed a fence clearly marking his property line. He then called the cops who told the workers to "cease and desist".

"I really care about [the woods]. That's why I got so mad," he stated, insisting more than 32 trees were actually chopped on his land. "To cut 40 trees and leave them to waste for no reason, that's insane. I just want everything replaced," Mr Shinway added.

Now, according to the Post, Mr Haber faces at least 32 counts of illegal tree removal and one trespassing charge. Two contractors hired by Mr Haber for the tree chopping may also be fined an additional $400,000.