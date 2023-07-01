Vivek Oberoi Meets Rishi Sunak At Downing Street, Pens Heartwarming Note

Vivek Oberoi was among the guests who attended a reception hosted by Rishi Sunak.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was among the esteemed guests who attended a reception hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in celebration of UK- India Week. The event took place at 10 Downing Street, which is the official residence and office of the British Prime Minister.

On Friday, Vivek Oberoi shared his delightful experience by posting a picture alongside PM Rishi Sunak and expressed his gratitude for the invite and warm reception extended to him.

Along with the image, Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the warm welcome at 10 Downing Street. Your family and the entire team at 10 Downing were very gracious hosts. Your passion & commitment to stronger India-UK relations was heartening to see, especially when you said that we are all “living bridges” between two great nations, which inspired me deeply. I noticed every time you mentioned [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi you said “Prime Minister Modi ji”, it was so touching to see that little gesture of respect that resonates deeply with our Indian culture and sanskars. I am sure every Indian & all people of Indian origin feel a deep sense of pride for what you have achieved & we are rooting for you to achieve great things in partnership with our nation. A special thank you to Akshata Murty and Sudha Murty ji, she is truly a #superstar.”

For context, Akshata Murty is PM Rishi Sunak's wife and the daughter of Indian educator-philanthropist Sudha Murty and billionaire businessman Narayana Murthy.

Meanwhile, in addition to Vivek Oberoi, actress Sonam Kapoor was also part of the reception hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On the occasion, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of images of herself wearing a saree for the event. She wrote in the caption, “Along with the post, she wrote, "Representing in Rohit Bal for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer."

The fifth edition of UK-India Week 2023 held between June 26 and June 30 marks a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between India and the United Kingdom. Organised by the India Global Forum (IGF), the weeklong event aimed to celebrate and reinforce the bond between the two nations.