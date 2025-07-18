US Man Wearing Large Metallic Chain Sucked Into MRI Machine

A US man suffered serious injuries after he was sucked into an MRI machine, having entered the room without permission while wearing a metal item. According to the Nassau County Police Department, the incident took place at Nassau Open MRI in the village of Westbury around 4:30 pm local time on Wednesday (Jul 16).

The 61-year-old man entered the magnetic resonance imaging room while the machine was in progress, according to a report in New York Post. He was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck, causing him to be immediately sucked into the machine, which has a massive magnet in it.

As per the authorities, the man suffered a medical episode after he was forcefully pulled into the machine. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he's listed in critical condition with unknown injuries. It remains unclear how he gained access to the medical suite during an active scan.

An investigation has been launched to probe how he gained access to the room.

How do MRI machines work?

The MRI machines are designed to detect disease or ailments using powerful magnets to create a strong magnetic field to scan the body and produce images of its "non-bony parts or soft tissues".

The magnetic strength extends beyond the machine and exerts a powerful force on objects of iron, some steels, and other magnetisable objects. The patients are carefully placed inside the machine after removing all metallic objects, jewellery and informing the technicians about any implants or medical conditions.

