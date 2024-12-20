Camera Found in Changing Room Of Bhopal MRI Centre, Footage Seized

The police have sealed the changing room and detained the accused employee.

Bhopal witnessed a shocking incident when a hidden camera was found in the changing room of MRI Centre in Malviya Nagar. A woman who visited the centre for an MRI examination discovered a mobile phone concealed in the false ceiling of the changing room, which was recording her. She immediately informed her husband, Adil, who retrieved the mobile phone and confronted the staff.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the mobile belonged to an employee of the MRI centre, who, along with accomplices, had allegedly been recording videos of women in the changing room. The woman and her husband reported the matter to the Arera Hills police station, prompting swift action from the authorities.

DCP Sanjay Agarwal confirmed that several videos were found on the accused employee's mobile, including a 27-minute recording of the complainant and another video of a different woman. The police have sealed the changing room and detained the accused employee. The mobile phone is being sent for forensic analysis to uncover the extent of the recordings and identify any additional victims.

The incident triggered outrage, with the victim's family members creating a commotion at the MRI centre. The situation was brought under control after police intervention.

Authorities are now investigating the case further, including questioning other employees at the centre and tracing how long this misconduct had been occurring. The discovery has sparked concerns about privacy and security measures in medical facilities across the city.