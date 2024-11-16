US Man Throws 8-Month-Old Son Against Wall After Video Game Loss

A 20-year-old US man is facing severe charges after allegedly throwing his eight-month-old son against a wall in frustration while playing a video game. Jalin White is charged with physical abuse of a child and neglect causing great bodily harm following the incident on November 5, Fox News reported.

According to court documents, police were called to Children's Wisconsin hospital to investigate after the child was admitted with life-threatening injuries. Prosecutors said that the child, who suffered extensive injuries, is not expected to survive.

Medical professionals reported that the infant had a large skull fracture, brain haemorrhage, and multiple rib and clavicle fractures at various stages of healing. A craniectomy was performed to relieve pressure on the baby's brain, but the prognosis remains grim.

“This is likely going to become a homicide,” said Milwaukee Assistant District Attorney Madeline Witte during White's court appearance. “This is a severe level of violence for an innocent infant child, which had multiple injuries,” as per Live5 News.

The criminal complaint outlines that White admitted to throwing the child during an intense gaming session of ‘NBA 2K'. Jalin White told investigators he was losing the game and became frustrated.

“He was getting heavy in my arms,” White said, according to the complaint, before describing how he threw the baby against a wall and onto a bed. The child struck the wall about a foot above the bed and landed face-first.

“I heard the wall. It was hard on his head. It was hard. It was a loud, hard wall,” White confessed to detectives.

Prosecutors revealed that the child's rib injuries suggest prior abuse, indicating this was not an isolated incident.

“If the child does die, prosecutors will upgrade the charges to homicide,” attorney Witte confirmed. If convicted of the current charges, Jalin White faces up to 62 years in prison, a sentence that could increase with a homicide conviction.

During the hearing, White shook his head as the court commissioner outlined the allegations and evidence, ordering his $100,000 cash bail.

“This incident reflects a tragic and senseless act of violence against a vulnerable infant,” the court commissioner added.

Authorities are monitoring the child's condition. White is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.