US Man Shoots 17-Year-Old Girlfriend In Leg After She Attends Party Without Him

A man in the United States allegedly shot his 17-year-old girlfriend in the leg because he was upset she went to a party without him, police said.

Fahd Mahdi from Utah was charged on Tuesday with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury - a first-degree felony, New York Post reported. He allegedly shot his girlfriend in the leg on August 6 after finding out that she ignored his feelings and made plans without him.

According to the outlet, Mr Mahdi, 18, allegedly told the girl "there would be trouble" if she went without him. The girl, however, ignored Mr Mahdi's threat and went to that party without him. He showed up at the scene a short time later and demanded she come and find him. When the girl located the 18-year-old, "he threatened to hurt her and told her that he was not afraid to punch her in front of everyone," according to the charges.

Later in the evening, the girl was sitting in the back seat of a friend's car when Mr Mahdi knelt next to her and shot her in the leg.

"[She] stated that Mahdi displayed a pistol, and she asked him if he had taken pictures with the gun. [She] reported that her ears started to ring, and she realized that she had been shot in the leg by Mahdi," the charges allege, as per Fox News.

Following the incident, a friend rushed the girl to a nearby hospital. She underwent surgery for a broken femur.

When the police were called to the scene, the girl immediately identified Mr Mahdi as the person who shot her. The 18-year-old old was then arrested from his home in the city of South Jordan.

In a follow-up interview with the police, the girl told officers that there was a history of abuse between herself and her boyfriend. She reportedly described her relationship with Mr Mhadi as "violent and abusive" and said that he is "very possessive of her and treats her like his property". The victim further stated that Mr Mahdi is "physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive toward her".

The 18-year-old is now being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of bail.