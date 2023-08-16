Australian Couple Accused Of Having Sex With Dogs And Filming It Arrested

If found guilty, the couple could face a potential jail term of seven years. (Representative pic)

An Australian couple has been charged with five counts of bestiality after allegedly engaging in a series of sex acts involving dogs.

Crystal May Hoare, 37, and Jay Wade Veenstra, 28, who hail from Queensland, were arrested in July this year and were granted bail while being held at a watch house facility, New York Post reported. On Monday, their charges were mentioned for the first time at Sarina Magistrates Court.

According to the outlet, the local authorities have alleged that the duo engaged in a series of sex acts with two dogs and captured the crime on camera. The incidents allegedly took place on October 18, 2021, as well as on March 19, May 17, June 6 and October 25, 2022. Each incident is believed to have taken place in Sarina, Queensland, Australia, the officials said.

As of Monday, Ms Hoare and Mr Veenstra remain on bail following the brief court proceedings. For now, the legal proceedings have been adjourned, with a committal mention set to take place later this year, as per Daily Star.

According to Australian laws, if found guilty, the couple could face a potential jail term of seven years. But before legal action is taken against the pair, the case will need to be elevated to a higher court.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a woman in the United States was charged earlier this month for allegedly having sex with her dog after her boyfriend said he discovered the disgusting act caught on video. According to Fox News, Brittany McClure was arrested for sodomy and animal abuse against the couple's dog, Max.

The cops said that Ms McClure's boyfriend turned the woman in after finding the act on surveillance cameras set up in the living room of the home.