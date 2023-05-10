US Man Shoots 14-Year-Old Girl While She Was Playing Hide-And-Seek, Arrested

The man said that he observed shadows outside his home

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a group of juveniles who were playing hide-and-seek, one of whom was injured. According to a CNN report, the incident took place on Sunday in Louisiana, near Texas. David V. Doyle fired at a group of juveniles who were playing "hide and seek in the area and hiding on the neighbour's property", as per authorities.

The man said that he "observed shadows outside his home, at which he went inside and retrieved his firearm. He then advised detectives he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them,” according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The 14-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head and was taken to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," the department said.

The area where the shooting occurred is a dead-end road with only three residents: Mr Doyle, the victim's family and a relative of the victim's family, CNN affiliate KPLC reported.

The man was charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The investigation is continuing. CPSO Detective Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on this case.