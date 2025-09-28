US Man Shocked To Find Human Skull While Mowing Lawn: "Looked Like Dried Cantaloupe"

Walter Stephens, a man in the United States, accidentally found a decomposed human skull while mowing the lawn at Harrell Commercial Plumbing in San Antonio, the New York Post reported. The police later found multiple bones and additional remains at a nearby creek.

The skull was discovered when Stephens was handling the routine landscaping task on September 15. As per a report by KSAT, he thought it was a "dried cantaloupe".

"I saw what looked like a dried cantaloupe or something," Stephens said as quoted in the report. "I picked it up, and the bottom part of the jaw stayed on the ground. When I turned it over and saw the teeth, I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

The owner called the police, who also found a detached jaw, multiple bones and other small body parts. According to KSAT's report, the parts were not in one place; they were scattered behind the business near Martinez Creek.

"It was a crazy experience," Stephens said while speaking to KENS5 and also said he believes the remains had recently been moved there by an animal or a person.

"It's sad, but it was good I found him."

As per the report, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday that the skull has since been identified as belonging to 30-year-old Austin Tomas Wyrosdick.

Authorities would likely investigate to determine the skull's origin, identity and cause of death. Forensic analysis, like radiocarbon dating used in similar cases, might help establish the skull's age.