US Navy Veteran Pleads Guilty To Killing Indian Techie At Kansas Bar

Adam Purinton, 52, pleaded guilty before a Kansas court.
He was charged with first-degree murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of his friend, Alok Madasani, and a bystander, who chased Adam Purinton after he fled the Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city on February 22, last year.
Adam Puriton had pleaded not guilty on all these charges and waived his preliminary hearing in late November 2017.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla's widow welcomed the guilty plea.
"Today's guilty verdict will not bring back my Srinu, but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable," she said in a statement.
According to court documents, Adam Purinton's plea hearing was originally scheduled for May 8 but later it was moved to March 6.
Witnesses said Adam Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger.
Adam Purinton faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.