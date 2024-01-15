US Man Kills Roommate After Dispute Over Where TV Remote Is, Say Police

Richard Bennaugh told the police he shot Mr Scott Hayes in self-defence.

A man in the US was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his roommate during an argument about the remote control of the television. According to Fox News, 38-year-old Richard Bennaugh was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 27-year-old Domonique Scott Hayes last week. In an Instagram post, Prince George's County Police said that they responded to the shooting at around 12.30 pm on January 10 (Wednesday). When cops reached the house, they found Mr Scott Hayes dead.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Bennaugh shot the decedent during a dispute," the Instagram post further said.

Fox 5 DC said it obtained police documents that showed the police was called six hours after the shooting, which happened between 5.30am and 6am.

The outlet further said that Bennaugh told the police his roommate "had come at him with knives".

The documents mentioned Bennaugh as saying that he fell asleep on the sofa and was woken up by Mr Scott Hayes "making a lot of noise" in the kitchen.

Mr Scott Hayes then repeatedly asked Bennaugh where the remote was, but the suspect ignored him. Bennaugh, who had a blanket on his head, removed the blanket and allegedly saw Mr Scott Hayes holding two knives.

He quickly jumped out of the sofa, grabbed his handgun and started shooting and ran to the third floor.

Police found multiple bullet holes leading to Mr Scott Hayes's bedroom.

Bennaugh claimed that he didn't see any injuries on Mr Scott Hayes, so he assumed none of the bullets hit him and went back to sleep. He told the police he shot Mr Scott Hayes in self-defence, as per NBC News.