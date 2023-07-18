US Man Kills Girlfriend Over Removal Of Apple AirTag He'd Secretly Placed In Her Car

Mr Henry had a gun on him at the time of arrest, prosecutors said.

A 21-year-old man in the United States fatally shot his girlfriend after confronting her for removing an Apple AirTag tracking device he had placed in her car without her knowledge. According to CBS News, the incident took place last week on Thursday in Chicago. The man, identified as Armoni Henry, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jailene Flores.

The outlet reported that Mr Henry and Ms Flowers were dating after they had met in school. They also worked together at a nursing home earlier this year.

In April, Ms Flores accused the 21-year-old of previous threats against her and her family while they were dating and filed for an order of protection against him. However, even though the order was granted, it was never served on Mr Henry.

Last week, Ms Flores found an Apple AirTag inside her car, prosecutors said. Her brother then scanned it and learned that the last four digits of the tracking device's phone number were the same last four digits of Mr Henry's phone number.

On Wednesday, July 12, Mr Henry followed Ms Flores to work and confronted her about removing the device from her car. He even threatened to hurt her father and brother if she stopped talking to him.

The next day, a new order of protection was filed against the 21-year-old, and the same day when Ms Flores went to work, she received around 124 text messages from him threatening her over removing the AirTag from her car.

Then, according to the outlet, Mr Henry arrived where Ms Flores worked and confronted her. She took him to a back room for employees only, and moments later, the store manager heard multiple gunshots and saw the 21-year-old run away. Later, the manager and another employee, who witnessed the shooting, identified Mr Henry as Ms Flores' killer.

Cops arrested Mr Henry around one hour later. Prosecutors said that Mr Henry had a gun on him at the time, and it was matched to shell casings found at the crime scene. They also added that the 21-year-old has a history of domestic violence against Ms Flores. Additionally, he was also on conditional discharge from a previous conviction at the time of the shooting and had already had a violation of that conditional discharge filed against him on Monday.

Meanwhile, following the violence, Ms Flores' sister, Ashley Flores, created a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral expenses.

