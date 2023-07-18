10-Year-Old Boy In US Suffers Broken Ribs, Skull After Being Tossed From Carnival Ride

The boy underwent surgery Monday morning and remains in critical condition.

A 10-year-old boy in the United States was left with several broken bones and a cracked skull after he was thrown off a carnival ride in Illinois over the weekend. According to CBS News, the young boy was thrown from his seat on the ride named Moby Dick at the Antioch Taste of Summer festival on Sunday. He "suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and a significant injury to the bones in one leg," the cops said in a statement.

The boy, identified as Huntley Daniels, was on a ride which locks people in at the shoulders and then goes up and down as speed increases. His family told the outlet that after the horrifying fall, the 10-year-old suffered broken ribs, a broken femur, a broken arm, a cracked skull and a broken jaw. His teeth were also shoved into his gums from the impact of hitting the ground, they added.

The young child was airlifted to a nearby hospital and later transferred to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. He underwent surgery Monday morning and remains in critical condition, the outlet reported.

"According to what the police department has learned, he suffered no life-threatening injuries. This morning, the victim is listed in critical condition, but he is stable and has gone into surgery at Comer to repair his injuries," the police said in a statement.

Following the incident, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered all of the rides at the event to shut down in a bid to review the safety of each ride. According to New York Post, an investigation is now underway with the Illinois Department of Labor, which is responsible for ensuring the safety of carnival rides, along with the Antioch Police Department, Antioch Fire Department, Illinois State Police, and the Lake County State's Attorney's office.