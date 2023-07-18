After Elon Musk's Dig, Mark Zuckerberg Posts On Threads After 7 Days

The Twitter boss' posts attracted a lot of comments from users.

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg keep taking digs at each other. This time, the Twitter boss said that Mr Zuckerberg "doesn't seem to care about his new product" Threads. The tweet was in response to a post from a user who pointed out that the Meta CEO has not posted on his new app since six days. Within 24 hours, Mr Zuckerberg uploaded a new post on Threads that showed a picture of him surfing on a lake. "Calm morning on the lake before another big week ahead," the Mets CEO wrote on the platform.

This prompted Mr Musk to take another dig at him. "He's really burning the midnight oil lol," Mr Musk tweeted.

He's really burning the midnight oil lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2023

"He's been working tirelessly, often staying up late into the night. The hours he puts in are impressive, as he consistently burns the midnight oil. His dedication and work ethic are commendable, as he goes above and beyond to meet deadlines and deliver quality work. It's clear that he is determined to succeed and is willing to put in the extra effort to make it happen. But I uninstalled Threads app," said one user.

"He's really making Threads captivating," tweeted another.

Mr Musk shared with users that Twitter has lost roughly half of its advertising revenue since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October.

"We're still negative cash flow, due to 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else," he said in a tweet.

He has announced several changes since taking over Twitter. Earlier this month, Mr Musk announced that Twitter was limiting verified accounts to reading 10,000 tweets a day, in a bid "to address extreme levels of data scraping" and "system manipulation" by third-party platforms.

Non-verified users - the free accounts that make up the majority of users - are limited to reading 1,000 tweets per day, while new unverified accounts are limited to 500 tweets.

Twitter has also said TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor several accounts at once, will only be available to verified users from next month.

The changes came as Threads, an app launched by Facebook parent Meta as a rival to Twitter, registered more than 100 million users in its first five days.