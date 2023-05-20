US Man Killed, Son Injured After Being Struck By Lightning While Holding Hands

Grayson, 6, was holding his father's hand when the lightning bolt struck Mr Boggs.

A 34-year-old man died and his young son was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning while walking from a bus stop in Texas, US, on Monday evening.

Matthew Boggs was walking down his driveway with his two sons, Grayson and Elijah, "when lightning came out of the sky without warning," according to a GoFundMe campaign started by a family member. Grayson, 6, was holding his father's hand when the lightning bolt struck Mr Boggs.

Angela Boggs, the 34-year-old's mother, told CBS affiliate KWTX that in their final moment together, Mr Boggs told his son, "I love you, buddy" "He just got done telling Grayson. That's when the lightning came down," she said.

The two victims "were not responsive" by the time first responders arrived at the scene, according to a statement from the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

The cops informed that the 6-year-old boy, who was found "unresponsive, but breathing" was transported to a local hospital, while his father was pronounced dead at the scene. Grayson is now "fighting for his life" at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple, as per the GoFundMe page.

The child has multiple seizures after the incident and was placed on a ventilator to help him breathe. According to People, an MRI conducted on Thursday revealed damage to Grayson's frontal lobe and optic nerve.

"The doctor was asked today if Grayson would wake up, and her answer was, 'I don't know.' She said we have to wait until we can reduce the sedating medications he is on, to see if he will wake up," the family said, as per the outlet.

"At this time there are a lot of unknowns with how Grayson will recover. But the family is keeping their faith that God is working to heal our sweet boy," they added.