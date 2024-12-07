Advertisement

"Can Get Me Killed": US Man Falsely Linked To UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead in Manhattan on Wednesday in what New York police called a "brazen, targeted attack."

Joey Mannarino shared his distress after his photo was circulated alongside an image of the suspect.

A US man has revealed that he received death threats following a viral social media post that mistakenly identified him as the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Joey Mannarino, a political commentator, shared his distress after his photograph was circulated alongside an image of the suspect on X (formerly Twitter). The text alongside the pictures read, “Possible match for the United Healthcare CEO assassin identified! Do you recognise this person?!”

Quote-tweeting it, Mr Mannarino asked, “How is this allowed? This can get me killed,” emphasising the potential consequences of such a mix-up.

Readers have also provided additional context, clarifying that the post was intended as satire but could easily be misinterpreted. “Incorrect claim. The picture on the right is Joey Mannarinous who is not a suspect.” 

Mr Mannarino, in a follow-up tweet, has shared a screenshot of a threatening message he received, highlighting the severity of the situation. He wrote, “Due to this post, I'm receiving death threats like this one below from @smoking539675 in my inbox. This is not normal nor is this something someone should deal with as it puts my family and myself at risk. Someone must be held to account.”

He then shared another screenshot that carried threat messages.

Mr Mannarino added, “That tweet accusing me of being the murderer of that CEO is up to 13,000,000 views now. About to write my own version of “If I Did It…” like OJ did!”

People, on the social media platform, have come out in support of Mr Mannarino. 

Some of the users have described it as “depraved” and “dangerous.”

A few also termed the situation “disgusting” and “unacceptable.”

A person said this was “absolutely uncalled for.”

At the time of writing, the original post remained pinned to the account, which describes itself in its bio as “Brutal sarcasm, satire, relentless insights. I wage fearless war on hypocrisy and lies.”

On December 4, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead in Manhattan in what New York police called a “brazen, targeted attack." Mr Thompson was a well-known figure in Corporate America. He had been a party to an insider trading lawsuit earlier this year. The 50-year-old Minnesota native was killed while he was in New York for UnitedHealthcare's annual investors conference.

