All About UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Who Was Shot Dead In US

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning in New York. The incident occurred before 7 am at a Manhattan hotel, news agency IANS reported. The 50-year-old was found in an unconscious state with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene, and the authorities are on the hunt for a suspect described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers with white trim. The individual was also reportedly seen carrying a grey backpack and allegedly possessed a firearm fitted with a silencer.

Mr Thompson's wife revealed he had received death threats before the attack. Authorities have not released further details on the motive or suspect's identity.



Who was Brian Thompson?