All About UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Who Was Shot Dead In US

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning in New York. The incident occurred before 7 am at a Manhattan hotel, news agency IANS reported. The 50-year-old was found in an unconscious state with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooter fled the scene, and the authorities are on the hunt for a suspect described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers with white trim. The individual was also reportedly seen carrying a grey backpack and allegedly possessed a firearm fitted with a silencer.
Mr Thompson's wife revealed he had received death threats before the attack. Authorities have not released further details on the motive or suspect's identity.
Who was Brian Thompson?
- Brian Thompson, 50, was the CEO of UnitedHealth, the largest private health insurer in the US, overseeing a company with revenues exceeding $371 billion in 2023.
- He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1997.
- Mr Thompson had a career spanning 20 years in UnitedHealthcare. He joined the company in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become CEO in April 2021. During his leadership, the company saw significant growth, including over 35 acquisitions in the past decade. He earned $10.2 million in 2023. Before that, he worked at PwC for over six years, says his LinkedIn profile.
- He lived in a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his wife, Paulette, and their two sons. He was mourned as a “loving father” and a dedicated colleague.
- Mr Thompson's career was not without controversy. He faced insider trading allegations after selling $15 million in UnitedHealth shares while reportedly aware of an ongoing US Department of Justice antitrust investigation. A class-action lawsuit filed by the City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund accused him and other executives of failing to disclose the probe before selling shares. The lawsuit remains active.
