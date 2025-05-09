US Man Dies Attempting To Rescue Dog From San Francisco Ocean Beach

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man died attempting to rescue a dog at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. He collapsed in the water around 2:08 pm and was pulled out by bystanders. Emergency responders arrived quickly and administered CPR on the scene.

A US man has died after he attempted to rescue a dog by rushing into the waters of San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Thursday (May 8). Bystanders spotted the man going into the water after around 2:08 pm local time at a spot along the beach near Lawton Street, as per the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD).

While in the surf, he collapsed for unknown reasons, with two women nearby pulling him out of the water and calling 911. The National Park Service responders arrived on the scene within two minutes and gave the man CPR.

SFFD personnel and San Francisco Fire Paramedics arrived four minutes later and initiated advanced life support measures before transporting him to a local hospital. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was reported to be in "critical condition" when he was brought to the hospital. Despite the best efforts from the doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

"We are saddened to report that this adult male succumbed to his injuries. The dog this man rescued was able to exit the water independently and is OK," the fire department said in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter).

"This is an unfortunate reminder not to enter the water for humans or pets but rather, to call 911."

UPDATE



Today, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to Ocean Beach and Lawton for a reported surf rescue.



911 Callers reported a fully clothed adult male entered the surf line to rescue a dog and, for an unknown reason, collapsed.



Two adult females entered the surf line… https://t.co/1wWdFHkbEL pic.twitter.com/JVBHomiWzz — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 9, 2025

Watch: Swami Yo's War Prophecy On BeerBicep's Show Amid India-Pak Conflict Goes Viral

Glenn Kircher, battalion chief at the SFFD, said San Francisco Ocean Beach was one of the "most dangerous beaches probably in all of the state of California".

"There's incredible tidal changes in terms of movement and because of the currents here," he was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

While the man died, the dog involved in the incident managed to exit the water by itself and was unharmed. Authorities have not yet announced plans for a formal investigation beyond routine coroner procedures.