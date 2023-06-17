US Man Dies By Suicide After Ex-Girlfriend's 'Graphic, Heinous' Text Messages: Cops

In a message, Mr Reusch told Mr Metzger, "Go kill yourself. You aren't real human".

A man in the United States committed suicide after his ex-girlfriend allegedly sent "heinous" text messages and video of her engaging in sex with another man, Pennsylvania police said, as per Fox News.

According to the outlet, the woman, identified as 35-year-old Mandie Reusch, had privately sent a series of "heinous and graphic" messages to former Army veteran Kevin Metzger. In the text messages, Ms Reusch allegedly threatened to sever his contact with their daughter and to replace him as the girl's father with her new lover. She reportedly told him over WhatsApp that she was moving in with a new man and that he would never see his child again.

"I hope for [the child's] sake that you do kill yourself," Ms Reusch allegedly texted him. "She would be better off not even knowing you," she told Mr Metzger, as per the outlet. The 35-year-old also told him that she would have sex with her new man on Mother's Day "while your daughter calls him daddy".

At another point, Ms Reusch allegedly sent Mr Metzger a video of her having sex with another man after the former army veteran sent her $200, which she said was not enough. In a message, Mr Reusch told him, "Go kill yourself. You aren't real human".

According to HuffPost, the cops said that Mr Metzger committed suicide on June 18, 2021, in response to Ms Reusch sending him "heinous and graphic" text messages. The 37-year-old also spoke about a series of tormenting messages in a suicide letter and Facebook posts before ending his life, the cops stated.

"Mr. Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement, as per the outlet.

Now, Ms Reusch has been charged with the felony crime of aiding suicide and the misdemeanour crime of harassment in connection with the investigation that began two years ago. The cops also found that previously, the 35-year-old was charged with harassment for the alleged harassing messages. However, the case was dropped when Mr Metzger died.

She was arraigned on Tuesday and held on bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.