US Man Asks His Maid To Clean Up Mess After Killing Grandmother, She Calls The Cops

A 34-year-old Florida man allegedly killed his grandmother and then called his housekeeper to help tidy up the crime scene, New York Post reported. The incident happened on Wednesday when Anthony Michael Corrado beat his grandmother, 82, to death with a hammer and severely beat his grandfather.

As per a police report submitted by the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the man then called up his maid and asked her to come to his grandparents' house and clean up a “real mess”. When she reached the house in the suburb of Golden Gate Estates, she observed that Corrado was ''covered in blood''.

He then directed the housekeeper to a bedroom where his grandmother's corpse lay wrapped in a tarp with a white hose near her head. When the housekeeper attempted to remove it, Corrado said to stop and that it ''would get blood everywhere.''

The man then allegedly asked her to take the body out of the home and also asked her to disable the security cameras.

When the housekeeper told him they needed to call police, he said "I'll go back to prison," the affidavit says. The frightened housekeeper then told him she needed to run to her car for cleaning supplies. However, she drove away and flagged down a CCSO deputy in his patrol vehicle a short distance away.

Deputies immediately responded to the residence where they located the victim. They found the male victim in another room wrapped in a blanket with severe head injuries. He was flown by a medical helicopter to the trauma unit of Gulf Coast Medical Centre in Fort Myers.

They also found Corrado standing outside the residence with blood on his clothing. The arrest affidavit says there was blood on his shirt, shorts, boots, both of his shins, and his forehead. Detectives said the woman had an active order for protection against Corrado, who was released from prison last year.

He has now been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person older than 65. The cops found a bloody hammer on the kitchen countertop, and blood was sprayed on the walls and floors of the home.

''This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,'' Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Police have not revealed a motive for the savage crime.



