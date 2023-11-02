US Man Arrested For Using Police Light On Car To Rush Through Traffic

The vehicle was towed and the man was arrested.

A man has been arrested in the US for using police light on his car to get to work faster. According to Fox61, Michael Marshall was pulled over by Connecticut State Police last week on Interstate 95 in East Haven. One of the cops then ran a check on the licence plate on the black-coloured Dodge Challenger and found it was registered to Marshall and not any law enforcement agency. He was then questioned about the use of the light bars and the man admitted he used them to driver faster through traffic.

Marshall, 43, also told the police that he was not a trooper and did not have the permission to use the beacons, the outlet further said quoting the police.

The vehicle was towed and then Marshall was arrested. He was later released on a $5,000 bond and will appear before a court on November 13, said Fox61.