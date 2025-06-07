US Man, 34, Kills And Dismembers 19-Year-Old College Student On Their First Date

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 34-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering a 19-year-old woman. The victim, Sade Carleena Robinson, went missing after a dinner date with Maxwell Anderson in April 2024. Anderson's phone contained graphic photos linked to the crime, including evidence of dismemberment.

A 34-year-old man in the US has been found guilty of killing and dismembering the body of a 19-year-old girl on their first date after the two watched an episode of a Netflix series with an eerily similar theme. According to the New York Post, Maxwell Anderson killed Sade Carleena Robinson in April 2024 after the two met for dinner. They went to a restaurant and a bar before Anderson invited her to his home in Milwaukee. This was the last time Robinson, a criminal justice student at Milwaukee Area Technical College, was seen alive.

The 19-year-old was reported missing the next day, when she didn't show up for her shift at a pizzeria. The police checked her home and found no trace of her. Then, on the same day, cops found her sawed-off leg on the shores of Lake Michigan, as per the outlet. They also found additional body parts, including a foot and human flesh, scattered throughout the city.

Prosecutors showed bloodied photos from Anderson's phone to prove he was the teen's killer. One deleted picture recovered by investigators captured Anderson holding Robinson's chopped-off right breast.

The jury was told that Anderson committed the heinous crime after he watched a Netflix animated series named 'Love, Death & Robots' with Robinson. One of the episodes in the series showed a dismembered corpse, which was discovered on the beach, similar to Robinson's body.

Cops also found a "sex dungeon" in Anderson's home after his arrest. In his basement, he had a "sex sling, restraints and handcuffs," police said.

Other photos on Anderson's phone included pictures of the 19-year-old inside his home. The jury described the pictures as graphic and disturbing. "That was pretty damning evidence that shook everyone. I physically felt like I was gonna throw up at that point. I know a lot of people were shaking and crying," juror Melissa Blascoe said.

Also Read | US Girl, 19, Dies After Trying Viral "Dusting" Challenge. All About This Deadly Social Media Trend

Anderson is believed to have planned Robinson's killing for months, creating a space covered in a plastic tarp, the Post reported.

After committing the brutal killing, he drove Robinson's car around Milwaukee for some time before parking it in North Milwaukee and setting it on fire.

The 15-member jury took 45 minutes to reach a guilty verdict. Anderson was ultimately found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson. No motive for the killing was revealed during the trial.

The 34-year-old now faces a mandatory life sentence, but Judge Laura Crivello could sentence him to additional extended supervision.

