US Lawmakers Draw Battle Lines Ahead Of Donald Trump's Court Appearance

As former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York to appear before a Manhattan court to face arraignment, Republican lawmakers called the indictment “politically motivated” while the ruling Democrats insisted that no one is above the law.

President Joe Biden, however, remained focused on his development agenda and was travelling to Minnesota.

“Regardless of your opinion of President Trump, we should all be able to admit this fact: This decision to indict a former President and current presidential candidate on a very weak case is going to have serious ramifications for the future,” Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw told CNN in an interview.

He alleged the entire episode is “politically motivated”.

“It weakens everyone's faith in the integrity of America's judicial system. And for all the left's talk about “threats to our democracy”. I would certainly classify a weaponised justice system against political opponents as a threat to democracy. The fairness of our judicial system is essential to our nation's rule of law, and the rule of law is essential to our democracy. This bogus case against Donald Trump undermines both,” Crenshaw said.

Congresswoman Kathy Manning said Trump cannot be shielded from legal responsibility, if warranted by the facts, simply because he served as President.

“Our Democracy is based on the fundamental principle that every person should be treated equally under the law. Regardless of position, status, or wealth – if you break the law, you should be held accountable. Two top Trump employees have already been convicted of crimes related to their work with former President Trump,” she said.

“As we wait for the indictment to be unsealed, it's critical that the Manhattan District Attorney can continue his investigation without political interference. I encourage all Americans to respect the justice system and allow this case to move forward without threats of violence or interference,” Manning said.

Republican Congressman Dan Bishop said using state prosecutorial authority, especially in an unusual way, for political retaliation against a former President and to intimidate or manipulate his presidential candidacy violates the United States Constitution.

“For Americans who live in or frequent overwhelmingly Democrat urban areas, this is a cautionary tale. As the Left becomes more openly authoritarian, something of an Iron Curtain is descending on parts of the US in which Democrat power is unchecked. Wrong-thinkers are persecuted - scofflaws skate,” Bishop said.

Meanwhile, top US Senators Jim Risch and Mike Braun, along with Senators Rick Scott, Todd Young, Mitt Romney, Shelley Moore Capito and Jerry Moran, introduced a bill to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being used as a political weapon against conservative and ideological non-profit groups.

“The IRS should never expose taxpayers' private information because of their political ideology. The Don't Weaponize the IRS Act will prevent the Biden administration's IRS agents from targeting Americans regardless of their political leanings,” said Risch.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami announced a policy plan to end the weaponisation of police power in America, which includes shutting down and replacing both the IRS and the FBI.

“The corrupt administrative state is a grave threat to liberty and justice in America. President Trump exposed this problem, but I will go further to actually fix it – by leading with principles and moral authority, not grievance and vengeance. I will end the weaponisation of police power in our country without apology,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)