US Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump Ban On Foreign Students At Harvard

US District Judge Allison Burroughs extended an order blocking the Trump administration from barring Harvard University from enrolling foreign students. It had already been paused last since last week when the judge had issued a temporary restraining order.

After the Department of Homeland Security's Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter to Harvard to comply with the administration's requirements, or it would revoke its ability to enrol foreign students, Harvard sued the DHS.

Subsequently, on Thursday, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Todd Lyons sent a letter to Harvard stating that the school has been given 30 days by the government to respond to the alleged grounds for withdrawal, including accusations that they had been fostering antisemitism and violence on campus and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.

In its lawsuit, Harvard accused the DHS of failing to follow administrative procedures, and missing to give the school a 30-day window to respond.

The university's director of immigration services, Maureen Martin, said that the Trump administration's efforts to stop Harvard from enrolling foreign students have created an atmosphere of “profound fear, concern, and confusion", in a court filing.

Among these students is Cleo Carney, daughter of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has just finished her first year at Harvard. She's an undergraduate student at the resource efficiency program.

Another high-profile student caught between the crosshairs is Princess Elisabeth of Belgium. She is the heir to the Belgian throne and has just completed her first year in a two-year master's program in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.