US Journalist And Activist Josh Kruger Shot 7 Times In The Chest, Dies: Police

Josh Kruger, a Philadelphia journalist and activist, was shot dead inside his home early Monday morning, New York Times reported. The 39-year-old journalist was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen at his Point Breeze home at around 1:29 a.m. He died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital about 45 minutes later. The police said that no arrests had been made and that no weapon was found.

As per ABC Chicago, his friends said he had recently posted online about threats, including an incident where he filed a police report after his home was vandalized in late August.

Recently, Mr. Kruger worked as a journalist and covered various issues like LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness, HIV, and addiction in publications like The Philadelphia Citizen and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He also worked for the City of Philadelphia for five years, according to his website and LinkedIn. Prior to that, he worked with the Department of Public Health as well as the Office of Homeless Services and the Office of the Mayor.

A bio on his website reads, ''Based in Philadelphia, Josh uses his unique combination of lived experience with homelessness, addiction, HIV, poverty, and trauma together with over a decade of professional experience in media, politics, and government for compelling storytelling and unparalleled insight into the news.'' He described himself as a "destroyer of stigma and bureaucratic silos" and a "believer in the common good.”

He also described himself as a cat person who "hates driving cars, preferring to bicycle or ride trains."

In 2014 and 2015, he won the Society of Professional Journalists' award for newspaper commentary in Pennsylvania.

Commissioner Vanore told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Either the door was open, or the offender knew how to get the door open. We just don't know yet.”

''We are shocked and saddened by Josh's death. Josh cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident both in his public service and in his writing,” said the mayor. “His intelligence, creativity, passion, and wit shone brightly in everything that he did – and his light was dimmed much too soon. We were exceedingly fortunate to call him a colleague and our prayers are with everyone who knew and loved him, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement toCNN.

The Committee to Protect Journalists also released a statement about the killing.

''We are deeply disturbed by the killing of freelance journalist Josh Kruger and extend our condolences to his colleagues and loved ones. We call on investigators to thoroughly investigate his killing to determine whether the attack was related to his work,'' Katherine Jacobsen, the center's U.S. and Canada program coordinator.

District Attorney Larry Krasner assured people that the Philadelphia Police are working to identify the person behind this.