Iran Guards Claim Drone, Missile Attack On US Base In Bahrain: Report

Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted a United States air base in Bahrain, the Islamic republic's elite force said in a statement carried on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.

"The IRGC announced that... its naval forces carried out a large-scale drone and missile attack at dawn on the US air base in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain," IRNA posted on Telegram, using the acronym for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The force said in its statement that 20 drones and three missiles were launched, "destroying the base's main command headquarters," without providing evidence.

Tehran's latest claimed attack came after its military launched salvos across the Gulf region in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Saturday.

Four witnesses told AFP early Tuesday that explosions were also heard and clouds of smoke seen in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, home to foreign embassies and diplomats' residences.

Two drones hit the US embassy and sparked a fire, a Saudi defence ministry spokesman said.

In Qatar, the military intercepted two ballistic missiles early Tuesday, the country's defence ministry said, after AFP reporters heard loud explosions across Doha.

