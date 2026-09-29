"Unknown Projectile" Hits Ship In Hormuz Strait, Sparks Fire On Board

An "unknown projectile" struck a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire on board that has been extinguished, a British maritime agency reported Tuesday.

The ship was hit on Monday evening but the crew were safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said.

"The fire has since been extinguished and the vessel is underway," the agency said. "There has been no reported environmental impact or damage assessment."

The Strait of Hormuz is currently at the centre of the Middle East war between Iran and the United States.

Around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the strategic shipping lane before the war.

But since the conflict broke out, Tehran has been blocking the passage of commercial ships, firing on vessels it accuses of unauthorised crossings.

Washington has responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports in an effort to prevent Tehran from exporting its oil.

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