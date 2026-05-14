US-Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is set to discuss the war in Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a high-stakes summit between the two countries in Beijing.
Ahead of the summit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States wanted China to take a more active role toward pursuing Iran in ending the months-long war.
"We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they are doing now, and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," Rubio told Fox News in an interview.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, which has been targeted by Iran frequently in its attacks on Gulf countries, has denied reports of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting its president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," its foreign ministry said.
Netanyahu's office had earlier said that he had held a "secret" meeting with the UAE President.
"The visit marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."
Here Are LIVE Updates On US-Iran War:
UAE Denies Reports' Of "Secret Visit" By Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
The United Arab Emirates said Thursday it "denies reports" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the country, after Netanyahu's office said he had met with the UAE president during the war with Iran.
Iran War Live: UAE Denies Report Of Visit By Benjamin Netanyahu
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied reports of a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the country, noting that reports claiming that the UAE had received the Israeli prime minister or any Israeli military delegation were false.
In a statement posted on social media platform X on Wednesday (local time), the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its relations with Israel are conducted within the framework of the publicly known Abraham Accords, not based on secret arrangements.
Iran War Live: Trump Says Iran "Very Much Under Control"
Speaking to reporters before departing for Beijing, US President Donald Trump downplayed the discussion on Iran war with this Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a US-China summit in Beijing.
"We have a lot of things to discuss," Trump told reporters. "I wouldn't say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control."
Iran War Live: Rubio Says US Wants China To Play Active Role In Ending War
"We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they're doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.