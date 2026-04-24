Iranian Delegation May Arrive In Pakistan Tonight For Talks With US: Report

An Iranian delegation led by the country's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, could arrive in Islamabad for talks as soon as Friday, according to reports. Multiple Pakistani media reported that a US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad.

There is a "high likelihood of a breakthrough" in the ceasefire talks that Pakistan has been trying to restart between the United States and Iran, according to reports.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran had a chance to make a "good deal, a wise deal". He said that the US has "all the time in the world" and is not anxious for a ceasefire deal.

Ishaq Dar And Araghchi Talk About Ceasefire

Earlier today, Araghchi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke about regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire.

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"Both sides exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire, and ongoing diplomatic efforts being pursued by Islamabad in the context of US-Iran engagement," the statement read.

Islamabad And Rawalpindi Remain Closed Due To Talks

Meanwhile, the Pakistani capital continues to remain closed to heavy traffic on Friday as authorities await the possible visit of top leaders of the US and Iran for peace talks, stalled due to differences on key issues.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have closed all major roads and markets in VVIP movement areas on Sunday amid indications that the talks could begin any day during the week. Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

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Due to the uncertainty, district administrations are yet to decide on reopening areas around the Nur Khan Airbase and resuming metro bus, electric bus services and goods transportation.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough.

Trump's "Good News" Remark

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "good news" regarding a second round of peace talks with Iran may come as soon as Friday. The New York Post, citing sources in Islamabad, reported that peace talks could resume within the next "36 to 72" hours.

The Republican leader's comments to the publication came after he extended the US ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks, as Tehran's deadline to end the pause came and went without incident.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has not yet decided whether to attend a new round of Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad.