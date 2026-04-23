Iran Still Has Half Its Missiles, 60% Naval Forces: US Officials

The Iranian military is more capable than what has been publicly acknowledged by the Trump administration, according to US officials familiar with intelligence reports.

Citing classified briefings, officials told CBS News that Iran has not lost as much of its weapons capability as publicly believed. They said a significant portion of Iran's missiles and military systems are still working and ready to use.

The officials also said that about half of Iran's ballistic missiles and related launch systems were still intact as of the early April ceasefire period. They said that around 60 per cent of Iran's Revolutionary Guard naval forces are still active, including fast, small attack boats called the mosquito fleet.

Former Pentagon official and Atlantic Council fellow Alex Plitsas said, "They call them 'mosquito fleets' because they're small and annoying - and they hit. But they're enough to bite and be obnoxious," according to The NY Post.

Officials stated that Iran's fighter jets and related systems have been weakened but not destroyed. Despite these losses, Iran was still able to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. Even after heavy US strikes, these small boats are easier to replace and can still operate.

The head of a US intelligence agency told lawmakers that even after heavy attacks, Iran is still dangerous and can cause harm. He said Iran still has thousands of missiles and attack drones, which can target US forces and their allies in the region.

"Iran retains thousands of missiles and one-way attack UAVs that can threaten US and partner forces throughout the region, despite degradations to its capabilities from both attrition and expenditure," said Marine Lt Gen James Adams.

At the same time, the Pentagon says the war has been very successful, claiming the US hit over 13,000 Iranian targets in less than 40 days.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the US military operation "Epic Fury" as a major success, claiming that they destroyed Iran's navy and air force. "We've taken out their navy, we've taken out their air force, we've taken out their leaders," Trump said.

Shortly after Trump declared a ceasefire with Iran, Hegseth, at a press briefing, said, "Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield, a capital V military victory. By any measure, Epic Fury decimated Iran's military and rendered it combat ineffective for years to come."

US Senator Rick Scott on the social media platform X stated that America should take stronger and more final action against Iran. He believes Iran has been involved in supporting terrorism for 47 years and has been trying to build nuclear weapons.

Iran has spent 47 YEARS funding terror, killing Americans, and trying to get its hands on a nuclear weapon to do more damage.



We went after this terrorist regime for a reason, and now it's time to FINISH THE JOB. We need to END their nuclear ambitions, stand firmly with our… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 22, 2026

"We went after this terrorist regime for a reason, and now it's time to FINISH THE JOB. We need to END their nuclear ambitions, stand firmly with our allies, and NEUTRALIZE THE THREAT for good," he wrote.