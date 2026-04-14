"Dangerous, Irresponsible": China Condemns US Blockade Of Iran Ports

China accused the United States on Tuesday of "dangerous and irresponsible" behaviour over its blockade of Iranian ports, with President Xi Jinping vowing Beijing would play a "constructive role" in promoting peace in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sink ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas in the Gulf after peace talks between Washington and Tehran failed over the weekend.

The blockade came into force at 1400 GMT Monday, despite the United States and Iran agreeing to a fragile two-week ceasefire days earlier.

"The US increased military deployments and took a targeted blockade action, which will only exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement and further jeopardise safety of passage through the Strait (of Hormuz)," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

"This is dangerous and irresponsible behaviour," he added.

Iran has effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, allowing only vessels serving countries it deems friendly - such as China - to cross.

Hardened US Stance

Trump's blockade, analysts say, aims to starve Iran of funds and pressure Beijing, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, to push Tehran to open the strait, through which one-fifth of global oil transits in peacetime.

Tehran's ambassador to the United Nations called Trump's blockade a "grave violation" of Iran's sovereignty.

Speaking publicly about the war for the first time, Xi echoed those warnings on Tuesday, calling for the national sovereignty of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf to be "respected".

Xi spoke as he met with Abu Dhabi Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Beijing. He vowed China would continue to play a "constructive role" in promoting peace talks.

China also took a firm stance on Tuesday against Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on Chinese products entering the United States following reports Beijing was supplying or intends to supply weapons to Iran.

Trump - who is scheduled to visit Beijing next month for talks with Xi - said Sunday he would hit China's goods with a 50 percent tariff if it provided military assistance to Tehran.

Guo, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said those reports were "completely fabricated".

"If the US insists on using this as an excuse to impose additional tariffs on China, China will definitely take resolute countermeasures," Guo said.

String Of Leaders

China is welcoming a string of leaders from countries impacted by the Middle East war to visit Beijing this week.

Vietnam's To Lam and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also touched down in the Chinese capital on Tuesday, hoping to boost cooperation on the conflict, as well as bilateral issues.

The Russian foreign ministry has said Lavrov and China's top diplomat Wang Yi would discuss the situation in the Middle East during their meeting, which follows a call this month during which the pair agreed to work together to deescalate tensions.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is also visiting Beijing this week for a trip largely focussed on bilateral trade ties.

Sanchez told reporters on Tuesday that China can play an "important role" in the Middle East, while Xi warned against a return to the "law of the jungle" in international relations, according to state media.

"Both China and Spain are principled countries that stand for justice. They should strengthen communication, consolidate mutual trust, and cooperate closely to oppose the world's regression to the law of the jungle," Xi said during their meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.



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