2 Injured After 'Unknown Projectile' Strikes Tanker In Hormuz

Two crew members were injured after an "unknown projectile" hit their tanker in the Strait of Hormuz Monday, a British maritime agency said, where vessels have come under repeated attack amid the Middle East war.

Tehran seeks to maintain a stranglehold on the waterway in its war with the United States. Washington has also kept up a counterblockade of Iranian ports.

"Military authorities have informed UKMTO that a tanker conducting an inbound transit was struck by an unknown projectile," said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"Two crew have sustained minor injuries and the vessel is reported to be continuing to its next port of call under its own power," it added.

Earlier this month, Iran announced an expansion of its no-go area to outside the strategic waterway, adding parts of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to a new "prohibited zone".

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