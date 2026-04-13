Trump Threatens China With 50% Tariffs, Then A US, Venezuela Crude Offer

While the United States is at loggerheads with Iran, President Donald Trump appears to be waging another conflict with China after reports claimed that Beijing is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News, when he was asked if China is included in the list of countries likely to face 50 per cent tariffs in case they support Iran and send military equipment.

"Yes, and other people, but yes, China too," President Trump made clear.

Trump rejected the news reports, calling them fake, though he added that in case they turn out to be true, Beijing will be at the receiving end of hefty tariffs, he said.

"A news report doesn't mean much to me because they're so fake, but I hear news reports about China giving the shoulder missiles. I doubt they would do that because I have a relationship and I think they wouldn't do that, but maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don't think they would anymore," Trump said as he warned of heavy tariffs.

"But if we catch them doing that, they get a 50 per cent tariff, which is a staggering, that's a staggering amount," he added.

🇺🇸 "I hear news reports about China giving the shoulder missiles. I doubt they would do that because I have a relationship and I think they wouldn't do that, but maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don't think they would anymore. But if we catch them doing that… pic.twitter.com/JC0D36fp9O — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 12, 2026

The tariff threat was followed by a pitch for China to send its ships to the US and Venezuela.

"China can send their ships to us. China can send their ships to Venezuela. We told them to buy from Venezuela. We have a lot of overcapacity. We'd sell (oil) them and we'll probably sell it for even less money," Trump said.

.@POTUS: "As far as China's concerned, China can send their ships to us, China can send their ships to Venezuela... we have a lot of overcapacity, and we'll probably sell [oil] for even less money." pic.twitter.com/o7d2x9je52 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2026

Is China Helping Iran With Weapons?

CNN on Saturday reported that Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs to Iran within the next few weeks. Quoting sources, CNN also reported that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their true origin.

Asked by CNN for a comment on its report, Trump said, "If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" as he left the White House for Florida.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said, "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."

Trump is set to visit Beijing early next month for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China Role In US-Iran Ceasefire

China, Tehran's biggest trade partner, is said to have helped broker a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 7.

"I hear yes. Yes they were," Trump told AFP when he was asked if China was involved in bringing Iran to the table for a two-week ceasefire.

Also Read | In Pakistan's Mediation To End Middle East War, China May Hold The Key

While China has not publicly commented on its role in the truce, one official revealed that Beijing had been working through intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt, to leverage its influence on Iran.

For Beijing, there is an incentive to see the war subside before Trump travels to China. Citing demands of the war, Trump has been postponing his China trip, initially set for the end of March.